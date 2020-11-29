Reader Poll: Would you take a Covid-19 Vaccine?









A vaccine against the Covid-19 ‘Corona’-virus could be available within weeks.

Through the Kingdom Government, vaccines will also be available for residents of the Dutch Caribbean islands.

The vaccine at times leads to heated discussions between opponents and proponents of such a vaccine.

This is why the BES Reporter/ABC Online media have teamed up with Linkels Analytica to execute a reader poll to gauge feelings of our readers in regards to this vaccine.

Filling out the Survey takes about 2 minutes and your answers are anonymous. Click here to fill it out: https://www.research.net/r/CovidVaccineYesOrNo

Please note: this is a reader poll and no scientific study.

