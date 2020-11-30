Bonaire Airport works on introduction of Real-time Runway Condition Reporting









Image: Bonaire International Airport.

Kralendijk- Bonaire International Airport (BIA), best known as ‘Flamingo International Airport’ is working hard towards the introduction of what is called ‘Real-time’ runway condition reporting (RCR).

The new methodology focuses on the assessment and reporting of runway surface conditions. It not only standardizes the assessment and reporting of runway surface conditions possible, but also improves the flight crew’s assessment of take-off and landing. Ultimately, the new methodology can also reduce the risk of incidents.

“The RCR-TOOL at Bonaire International Airport is live and we have entered an extensive testing phase”, says BIA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Onno de Jong.

NACO

BIA has received the necessary training by NACO Netherlands Airport Consultants, and is working towards the development of the Standard Operating Procedures.

Once finalized, BIA will be compliant with the Runway Condition Reporting according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Reporting Format.

