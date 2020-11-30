Festive drive thru for foster families Bonaire









1 Share

Kralendijk – On Sunday November 29, Youth Care Caribbean Netherlands organized an festive “family drive thru” for foster families. The theme was “Gratitude” because, through their special effort and dedication, foster parents make a loving difference in the lives of children who desperately need it.

In the special “drive thru” the foster families were given a nice snack and drink. A professional photographer took a nice family photo. And of course there was no lack of gifts for the children. Youth Care looks back on a successful day and thanks the foster families and volunteers for their presence.

Are you also interested in foster parenting or are you looking for more information? Please contact Youth Care via 715 7201 or send them an email: info.jgcn@jeugdzorgcn.com.

Also read