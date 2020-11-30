Virus-Aware Certification for Caribbean Netherlands









Kralendijk, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -Recently, Green Destinations, together with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), developed a transparent “Good Travel Virus-Aware” certification that is awarded to companies that have taken adequate measures against virus transmission.

Virus transmission measures include health and safety protocols, cleaning practices, use of personal protective equipment, physical distance and much more. The pilot for this certification has been rolled out in the Caribbean Netherlands. During the pilot, companies reported on the various measures with the help of the Virus-Aware team.

The companies that obtained the Virus-Aware Seal can be found on the Virus-Aware website https://goodtravel.guide/. On Statia, Golden Rock Dive Center and Papaya Inn both received Virus-Aware Seal certification. On Bonaire, Villa Carina Apartments and Harbour Village Beach Club received their virus-aware committed certification. Many more companies on Bonaire and Sint Eustatius are in the application process of the Virus-Aware Seal and will receive the certification once they have successfully completed the process. Keep an eye on the website to keep up to date with the companies that have received the Virus-Aware Seal.

