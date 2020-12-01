Parrot Club kids Graduation at Echo Bonaire









One of the graduating groups after having participated in the program. Photo: Echo Foundation

Kralendijk- The Echo Foundation Parrot Club says the are very proud to see the enthusiasm of participating children, and their interest in nature.

The Parrot Club welcomed no less than three groups per week over a four-month period. Here, kids play interactive parrot games, and are given an education booklet to work through every week.



The Parrot Club has been made possible because of the generous grant from the Disney Conservation Fund. It has supplied the running and material costs of this vital program. They may be children, but they are the future of Bonaire.

