Quarantine policy of Statia from the 1st of December









2 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -The Government of St. Eustatius would like inform you about the Travel and Quarantine policy of Statia, starting the 1st of December, 2020.

Quarantine

12 calendar days, not including the day of arrival on Statia or the day of the last contact.

It will be 12 days for people from high risk countries and for residents who are quarantined as close contact of a positive persons, as they will be tested on the 10th day of quarantine and only released from quarantine after receiving the test results People form medium risk countries will be released after 10 days of quarantine (without an exit test)

Quarantine on Statia can be required for two reasons:

• Entering Statia from abroad

When you enter Statia from a medium or high risk country you have to stay in quarantine.

• After having been in contact with (potential) COVID-19 Cases you have to stay in Quarantine.

Quarantine can be in your own home (home-based) or in a central quarantine facility (by the government assigned hotels/apartments).

The public health decides, based on an assessment of your house if home-based quarantine is possible.

For homebased quarantine of residents the person(s) in quarantine need to have their own separate rooms available, where they have to stay during the quarantine , which are in no way shared with others. Sanitary facilities can be shared but need to be cleaned after each use. Rooms used by other people not in quarantine are forbidden to be used by people in quarantine during their quarantine period.

Non residents need to stay in a separate house/appartment with separate sanitary facilities and a separate kitchen.

For homebased quarantine the person(s) in quarantine need to have a house without anyone else staying in the house. For spouses or parents it is possible to join their family members in the quarantine, this implies that they are then quarantined themselves too.

Homebased quarantine is possible when you are coming back from a medium risk or high risk country or when you have been in contact with a (potential) COVID-19 case on the Island.

Central Quarantine needs to be paid for by the persons themselves. Only for persons coming back from a medical referral the governments takes care of the costs of central quarantine.

Groups of workers can also be quarantined in a house or apartment building. This will only be allowed when they pay themselves for 24×7 security for the location.

Quarantine implies that you stay in the assigned location without having any contact with other people during the period of 14 days. If the assigned location has a private balcony or garden you are allowed to stay there only if there is no shared use. Food and household items need to be delivered on forehand or placed outside the front door and picked up after the person delivering has left.

During the quarantine you will be regularly called by the public health to monitor your health and well-being. A security company will regularly check if you are physically present at your quarantine location.

The government commissioner can give exemptions on the quarantine-rules/ regime for humanitarian reasons and for vital functions on the Island, for this a protocol has to be signed by the exempted persons.

Starting the 9th of November it is possible for essential work which is mainly outdoor to work during the quarantine period. This implies staying overnight in the quarantine location and during the day conducting work under a strict regime. For this a plan needs to be submitted by the employer and each person involved needs to sign a protocol. This is limited to work with a good possibility of separation of the workers in quarantine with other workers.

It is possible for essential work to work during the quarantine period. This implies staying overnight in the quarantine location and during the day conducting work under a strict regime. For this a plan needs to be submitted by the employer and each person involved needs to sign a protocol.

The government has assigned a security company for 24 hours surveillance of all quarantine and isolation locations (both home-based and central locations).

Providing food/groceries to people to a central quarantine location needs to be coordinated with the public health (it is not allowed to bring food yourself).

Bringing food/groceries to people in home-based quarantine is only allowed by dropping it at the door/ on the porch and leaving. Persons in quarantine can then pick it up after the person delivering has left.

Isolation

As soon as someone is tested positive on COVID-19, he is placed in isolation. The requirements for isolation are the same as for quarantine. So a person in isolation who is tested positive can stay in the same place, except if he/she was quarantined together with other persons.

Only when a patient becomes ill to a level that hospital care is needed the patient will be brought to the hospitainer where the patient can be treated medically in an isolation room.

Also read