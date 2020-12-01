Saba wins DCNA’s first Big Live Nature Quiz









Kralendijk – Fun Online Learning and Connecting Kids throughout the Dutch Caribbean. Last Wednesday, 23 teams of 1-4 enthusiastic kids between 11-14 year old throughout Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, St. Maarten and St. Eustatius competed against each other in a interactive live online quiz. Topics included Flora and Fauna, Ecosystems, Climate Adaptation and Sustainability and questions about the National Parks of the Dutch Caribbean.

Congratulations goes out to the winning teams on: 1. Saba 2. Sint Maarten 3. Bonaire and of course all other participants on Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten! The winning team on Saba will soon go snorkeling/diving trip and the others will receive a T-shirt with the logo.

DCNA is aiming to make this a yearly event, potentially also for adults. So if you missed out, keep an eye on their (social) media channels.

