Temporary Relocation Tax Office St. Eustatius

A view of the current office. Photo: BES-Reporter

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Tax Office on St. Eustatius will temporarily move to Cottageweg 2. This is due to a renovation of the current office. The renovation will take place until the end of January 2021.

As of December 3rd, clients can visit the new temporary office office from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM and 2 PM, by appointment only. An appointment can be made by telephone via tel. 318 3325 or 318 3326. A maximum of 2 people are allowed in at a time and a face mask is mandatory.

To physically hand in documents, you can also deposit them in the letterbox. In order to serve customers even better, the Belastingdienst stays accessible via: Balie@belastingdienst-cn.nl

The e-mail address helpdesk@belastingdienst-cn.nl will also remain available, for IT and online issues for the three islands.

