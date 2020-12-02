Again New Covid-infection Bonaire









Kralendijk- In spite of the low overall number in active Covid cases on Bonaire, it is obvious that the virus is present on the island.

A few days after the second new infection, another person has tested postive for the virus, bringing the total ‘active’ cases back up to three.

As little or no information is provided by Government about new cases, it is hard to say what the origin of the infection is, for instance if the case was important or if it is a truly ‘local’ transmission.

Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten are more forthcoming in sharing details about new infections, than is the case on Bonaire.

