Airport Aruba Open Again to Latin America











Happy Faces at Queen Beatrix Airport. Photo: Queen Beatrix Airport.

Oranjestad, Aruba- In the presence of essential stakeholders and partners the Queen Beatrix Airport of Aruba has celebrated the re-opening of commercial traffic flow between Latin American, Central America, Caribbean and Aruba.

After the announcement made back in October by the Aruba Government, Aruba reopened its borders on December 1st, 2020 to visitors from Latin America, Central America and Caribbean islands, except for Venezuela for the time being.

For AUA Airport, this means that as of December 1st, 2020 it will once again welcome passengers on board of valued airline partners Avianca, Copa Airlines, Wingo, Sky High and Air Century bringing passengers directly from Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

With the borders now being open, it will also be possible for passengers to connect over airport hubs in Bogota or Panama to secondary markets such as Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

Phased

Aruba’s diligent reopening has happened in phases, monitored closely by the Government of Aruba and the Department of Public Health to make traveling to Aruba as safe and easy as possible.

Passengers from all markets must submit a negative PCR test upon arrival or get tested at the Testing Center located at AUA Airport. AUA Airport together with key stakeholders and partners (Ministry of Tourism, ATA, AHATA, DCA, ANSA and Airline Representatives) commemorated this important moment after the absence of these 5 airlines and passengers for more than 8 months.

“We are delighted to welcome back our 5 airline partners and all passengers from Latin America, Central America and Caribbean islands. AUA Airport has been ready to process all passengers from all destinations as of June 15, 2020 when we finalized all the necessary changes at the airport to ensure a safe and healthy passenger handling experience for all passengers and staff. We’re truly thankful for the patience and loyalty of our airline partners, and we’re convinced that all passengers will be greeted and treated in the accustomed warm Aruban way,” said Aruba Airport Authority N.V. CEO Joost Meijs.

Air Century will resume service as of December 2, 2020, Sky High and Wingo as of December 3, 2020, Avianca as of December 4, 2020 and Copa Airlines as of December 12, 2020.

Also read: