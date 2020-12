1 Share

Kralendijk- In the week of November 23 to 27, a group of 4 Police Officers were trained to become ‘Certified Bikers’.

The training consisted of a practical and a theoretical part. The officers were trained in various techniques to act in urgent situations. A bicycle patrol is more mobile and can take action more quickly in certain situations.

Since January 2020, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force has two local certified bicycle instructors who have been trained by the National Police.