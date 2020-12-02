School children volunteer at ECHO Bonaire









3 Shares

Kralendijk – Since the start of September, ECHO has welcomed back four classes of school children, aged 11-14, to volunteer once a week at the Dos pos conservation centre. To ensure each child gets the attention and learning they need, the four classes are assigned their own day to volunteer.



Here, enthusiastic kids can continue their environmental studies by helping the team identify native trees and collect seeds and fruits. Not only do they learn which the parrots eat, but which ones they can eat too!



After collecting the seeds they are then taken to the nursery to be propagated where they will grow to become saplings and put up for adoption. The ripened fruits are washed prepared for the parrot’s breakfast.



The children are taught how to pick fruits correctly to ensure they leave enough for the wild parrots. All the classes are doing and such an incredible job of hunting for low hanging fruit that we have enough to feed the parrots until they return the following week.

Also read