7 Shares

Imprisoned people should be free to practise and experience their religion or beliefs too, either individually or as part of a community. As a spiritual counsellor at the JICN, which is part of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) , you will be responsible for performing this social task.

More information?

www.rijksdienstcn.com/vacancies

Closing date: 23 December 2020

Also Read: