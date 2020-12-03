34 New Civil Servants Sworn in on Bonaire









1 Share

Kralendijk- Island Governor Edison Rijna has sworn in 34 new civil servants in a ceremony that this year was slightly different due to the Covid-19 preventative measures.

Of the 34 new employees, fifteen have taken the pledge and nineteen have taken the oath. Acting Island Secretary Gabriel van Arneman read the decree. In it, the civil servants promise, among other things, loyalty to the King and to perform their tasks accurately and faithfully.







The new employees then came forward one by one to take the pledge or the oath. This time the ceremony took place on the patio in front of the office of the Executive Council.

Picture

Everyone kept a distance of 1.5 meters to meet the covid-19 measures. The picture with the new government employees, traditionally taken on the steps of the Government building, this time was taking in three batches with every time a different group of civil servants.

Also read: