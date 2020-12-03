Boat trip to Saba cancelled









2 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has cancelled the boat trip to Saba for this coming Friday, December 4th 2020. The reason for cancelling is that the Government of Saba cannot ensure the maintenance of the public order.

This is due to the fact that the number of people entering the island is too high, and cannot be supported by the limited amount of police officers.

The persons that already paid their trip, can get a refund at the Public Health Department. The Public Entity of St. Eustastius regrets any inconveniences this cancellation may have caused. All Statian bands invited by the Public Entity Saba will be transported by an air plane arranged by Saba.

Unlicensed boats are not permitted to transport passengers. The vessels on Statia are registered as pleasure boats (pleziervaartuigen) according to the BES Navigation Law (Scheepvaartwet BES). The Shipping Law article 2 member d (Schepenwet artikel 2 lid d) says that pleasure boats do not fall under the rules of the shipping law (schepenwet) as long as they do not transport passengers. If they do transport passengers, they need to fulfil

the safety requirements as established in the schepenwet and be registered according to the shipping law regulation (schepenwet regeling) for small vessels.

Also read