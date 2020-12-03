December 3 is officially ‘World Disability Day’ on Bonaire









Kralendijk – The Executive Council has chosen to officially declare December 3 as “World Disability Day” for Bonaire. The Executive Council considers it important that persons with disabilities on Bonaire receive positive attention with the focus on their possibilities. The Executive Council also strives to ensure that people with disabilities can fully participate in Bonaire society.

This day is celebrated internationally on 3 December and is intended, among other things, as an encouragement to keep the discussion about human rights and equal opportunities for people with disabilities on the agenda within society. With this day, the Executive Council wants to put people with disabilities in the light and draw attention to the limitations that society has with regard to the full participation of people with disabilities.

