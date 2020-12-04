King speaks to Covid-fighters on BES Islands









Representatives of the Public Entity that were present during the meeting with King Willem-Alexander : Carol Jack Roosberg, Director Social Affairs and Public Health, Fred Cuvalay, CEO STUCO, Ricardo Fortin Jr., CEO AMSPEC, Rev. Vincia Celestine, Chairman Bethel Methodist School Board, Inspector Hodge, Head Basic Police Care Sint-Eustatius.

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – His Majesty the King spoke online on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 with representatives of organizations and companies on Bonaire that are committed to fighting the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, December 3rd, King Willem-Alexander spoke with stakeholders who fulfill similar tasks on St. Eustatius and Saba. Earlier, the King had video conversations with representatives of the medical sector and the education and economy sectors in Aruba, Sint Maarten and Curaçao. By means of telephone and online conversations and where possible working visits, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima inform themselves about the consequences of the corona outbreak and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic.







