Tree Lighting at Walter Plantz Square St. Maarten

PHOTO CUTLINE: Walter Plantz Square Christmas Tree Lighting December 2016. (File photo)

Philipsburg – Christmas is coming to Philipsburg and especially at the Walter Plantz Square (WPS) at Down Street on Saturday afternoon, December 5th. Come out and join the Lighting of the Annual Christmas tree at WPS at 7.00pm. Kick-off the holiday season at WPS.

All those in attendance are required to follow Government public health guidelines that have been advised/recommended by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in connection with COVID-19 such as wearing a mask, and social distancing. Masks should be worn over your nose and mouth and should be properly secured under your chin.







Continue to practice washing your hands frequently with water and soap for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol content; cover coughs and sneezes.

This is the fifth time that WPS will be lighting the Christmas tree at the Walter Plantz Square with the aim to bring life and Christmas cheer to WPS during the season with the lighting of the tree and enjoy WPS to its fullest.

Everyone must act responsibly in order to keep loved ones, family and friends safe this holiday season. Make WPS a place to visit this holiday season and beyond into 2021. It is a great location for visitors, family, and friends to hang out through the week or weekends.

Since its establishment, the Walter Plantz Square at Down Street has generated a new spirit of life into the area for locals and visitors alike. The square is strategically located next to the Walter Plantz Tender Jetty which connects to the boardwalk/beach promenade, Down Street and Front Street. The restaurants at WPS operate under the Public Health Safety Plans that have been approved by the Government and which they currently operate under.

