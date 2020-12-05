New Paid Parking System at Bonaire airport









Kralendijk- Bonaire International Airport (BIA) will soon be introducing a new system for paid parking. The previous system for some time has been out of order, leading to free parking in front of the terminal.

With the introduction of the new system, there will be some changes. One of them is that it is no longer possible to enter the parking lot to drop off passengers in front of the terminal.







A special ‘Kiss & Ride’ lane will be introduced opposite the terminal, where cars can drop off passengers, but where parking is not allowed.

BIA in a press release also points out that there is an option for longer parking which is cheaper than the one directly in front of the check-in hall.

System

The new parking system has been provided by STD in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands. It has been installed by local provider IBO, who will also be responsible for maintenance. Regular malfunctions with the old system was one of the reasons to migrate to a completely new system.

