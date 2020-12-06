Bonaire Coronavirus Latest newsCovid Cases Bonaire stable at 4 Dec 06, 2020 reporter 38 0 Kralendijk- Bonaire continues to have 4 ‘active’ cases of Covid-19, according to official figures released on Sunday. A total of 14 people were tested on Saturday. All of them turned out negative. Covid Cases Bonaire stable at 4 Several New Covid-infections on St. Eustatius ‘Corporate Bullies’ won’t last long in the New Reality- Not even in the Caribbean New Paid Parking System at Bonaire airport Possible Shooting of Roaming Animals leads to unrest on Statia