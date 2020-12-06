6 December 2020 15:47 pm

Covid Cases Bonaire stable at 4

Kralendijk- Bonaire continues to have 4 ‘active’ cases of Covid-19, according to official figures released on Sunday.

A total of 14 people were tested on Saturday. All of them turned out negative.