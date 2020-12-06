







6 Shares

Oranjestad- In an unfortunate but probably unavoidable turn of events, there are several new Covid-infections on St. Eustatius.

According to information provided in the daily radio update, there are now a total of 4 ‘active’ Covid cases, which is the same amount as is the number of case on Bonaire.







The development means that right now, Saba is the only Dutch Caribbean island which is truly Covid-free. Saba, of all islands, has implemented the strictest rules for admission onto the island.

It is not yet known if the new situation will lead to an adaption in rules which were recently relaxed by Statia Government, but it is quite probably they will.

Also read: