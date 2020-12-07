Active cases Bonaire down to 3; No new cases on Monday









Kralendijk- The number of ‘active’ Covid casis went down by 1 on Monday and now stands at a total of 3.

There are no new infections on Monday, but it should be noted that only 2 people submitted themselves to a test on Sunday; both of which turned out negative.







While the low infection numbers are positive, there is continued concern that few people submit themselves to the Covid-test. On the other hand, Government insists that testing is only relevant when people have symptoms which can point to a Covid-19 infection.

On neighboring Curaçao the total number of positive cases have crossed the number of 1700. On a daily basis around 125 test positive for the virus.

