Curaçao Confronted with island-wide Blackout again

Willemstad- There is an island-wide blackout again since early this morning on Curaçao.

A production unit of Aqualectra had been taken out of production last week, due to a Covid-19 infection among various maintenance mechanics.







When the unit was put back in production this morning, the system ‘tripped’, causing the blackout according to information provided by Aqualectra CEO Darick Jonis.

According to Jonis, the situation in the meantime is under control and the Aqualectra team was still busy shortly before noon, to resume the distribution of power to the various neighborhoods. According to information the Company’s Facebook Page, it would take between 4 and 6 hours for power to be completely restored.

The blackout comes on top of recent blackouts in November 2019 and February 2020.

