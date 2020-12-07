Progress made with Irrigation Pipe Bonaire









Kralendijk – Water- en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB) is satisfied with the progress of the renewal of the irrigation water pipeline (9th EDF). Work will be halted for the holidays and will resume at the beginning of 2021.

Since July 2020, WEB has been working as the project supervisor on the

9th EDF. This concerns the partial renewal of the pipeline that has to

transport purified wastewater (irrigation water) back to hotels. Despite

some minor setbacks (partly due to the rain of the past weeks), the work

is progressing satisfactorily.







The irrigation water pipe from Belnem to Hato (11 kilometers) consists of

plastic pipes. It is an important new artery in the network of the sewage

treatment plant (WWTP). The sewage system prevents polluted water in

the coastal strip from entering the sea and protects our corals. The pipeline

ensures the supply of irrigation water for more than 38 hotel connections.

Work is currently underway in the Julio Abraham Boulevard.

The excavation and laying work for the year 2020 will continue until just before the Kaya Industria (5.6 km). After that, the route will be completely cleaned up so that the population will not be bothered by work during the holidays.

In January 2021 work will resume between Jasmin Garden and Nagico. The

road must be closed on this part of the route. Transportation traffic to

Rocargo and Don Andres will be diverted.

The 9th EDF is a large-scale technical project that is carried out for and by

Bonairian people. As the project supervisor, WEB is pleased with the

collaboration with contractor Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij

(BWM), Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) (DR&O, police, airport) and the

telephony and data traffic companies that are all closely involved with this

project.

The 9th EDF project team apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks

everyone for their understanding and cooperation in the past period. They

wish you all happy holidays!

