1 Share

The result of this week’s 1-hour Cleanup Campaign. Photo: Robert Smaal.

Kralendijk- Rotary Club Bonaire on Saturday helped with the efforts to keep the coasts of Bonaire clean.

Rotary International has so-called Areas of Focus. The environment is one of them. The Rotary Club Bonaire was therefore extra happy to participate in the 1 hour clean up last Saturday at the Willemstoren.







Also read: