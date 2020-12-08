







Kralendijk – 1 more person has recovered from Covid-19 and 8 persons have tested negative. There are no additional positive cases of Covid-19.

On December 8th there are 2 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 141 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.







Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

