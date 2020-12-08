Curaçao in higher risk category for Travel from Holland









6 Shares

The Hague- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands has changed Curacao to category Orange, or as a higher risk destination.

While not unexpected, the move can be seen as a devastating blow to the economy of the island and the tourism sector which was slowly recovering after the initial lock down.







“Due to an increase in the number of Coronavirus infections in Curaçao, there is an increased risk. The color of Curaçao has therefore been adjusted from “yellow” (note: safety risks) to “orange” (only necessary trips)”, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) does not consider it necessary for current visitors to return immediately. Visitors to Curaçao however, must now take into account the requirement of 10 day home quarantine.

Bonaire, St. Maarten and Aruba are still considered yellow (some risk) territories, meaning that visitors to these islands do not have to quarantine upon return to The Netherlands.

Also read: