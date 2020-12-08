Police Warn: Owners Responsible for aggressive dogs









Police in Bonaire see an increase in number of biting incidents

Kralendijk- According to information from KPCN, on October 31, 2020, a woman was attacked by three dogs while walking the Kibra’i Montaña road. She suffered serious bite marks from the attack.

A few days later, on November 2, another lady was attacked on the same road by three dogs with the same description. This victim also has serious bite wounds here. An investigation showed that they were the same dogs.







Damage

As a result of these two incidents, the owner of the dogs has been informed of the damage his dogs have caused. A report was drawn up by KPCN with the aim of classifying these three dogs as dangerous, in accordance with Article 8, paragraph 1 of the Dog Ordinance Bonaire 1997, and to take measures as stated in the Dog Ordinance Bonaire 1997.

After istruction by Island Governor Edison Rijna, the necessary measures were taken with regard to the dogs in accordance with the Dog Ordinance.

On Monday, November 30, the three dogs were captured at a home on Kibra’i Montaña to be put to sleep by a veterinarian. One of the dogs showed very aggressive behavior and attacked the police and the appropriate veterinarian. To prevent them from being bitten by this dog, the police were forced to shoot this aggressive dog as part of self-defense.

There are weekly reports of aggressive stray dogs. The frequency and severity of these reports vary. This concerns reports of, among other things, dogs that bite goats and chickens to death with financial consequences for livestock farmers, but also dogs that attack drivers of bicycles / scooters and cause life-threatening situations in traffic.

Responsible

The number of incidents in which people are actually bitten and have to undergo medical treatment is increasing. KPCN now warns dog owners that dogs need to be fenced in, in such a way they cannot escape.

KPCN also suggests to dog owners that they recommend to have dogs trained to avoid undesirable situations. “A dog needs education and training. There are facilities for this on the island. As the owner, you are responsible for the behavior and training of your dog”, according to KPCN.

