St. Eustatius signs Administrative Agreement against Domestic Violence and Child Abuse











The agreement was signed on Monday by acting Government Commissioner Alida Francis in the company of Carol Jack Roosberg and Dirkje de Jong. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Acting Government Commissioner Alida Francis yesterday signed, on behalf of Statia, the new administrative agreement against Domestic Violence and Child abuse.

Signatories to the agreement are the 3 BES-islands and The Netherlands. Francis was flanked by Carol Jack (Director Social Affairs and Public Health Department) and Dirkje de Jong (Unit manager Social Support).







One of the projects on St. Eustatius will be the establishment of a ‘Safe House’ for abused women.

Acting Government Commissioner Francis was very happy to sign the agreement on behalf of St. Eustatius. “Anyone who knows me knows that the topic of abuse has been on my agenda forever. I am against all forms abuse, but more so abuse and sexual crimes against children”, said Francis.

