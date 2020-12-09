Freedwinds helps with Sanitizing Sport Facilities Aruba









Oranjestad, Aruba – Sports facilities have been opening up for more and larger activities, and the Freewinds Volunteer Ministers are pitching in to help keep sports venues Covid-free.

With the number of Corona virus cases still climbing the Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds continue to sanitize locations where people gather in large numbers. Whether this is at schools, churches, office buildings or other locations, the purpose is to make the number of active cases move downward. With the opening up of sports facilities it was time for the gyms and stadiums to get some attention. This has been done by sanitization with Decon 7, the strongest sanitizing product available in the market today, by providing both Stay Well videos on prevention procedures and protocols and Daily Cleaning and Sanitizing Checklists.







