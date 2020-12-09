Vacancy Griffiemedewerker Sint Eustatius









1 Share

The Public Entity St. Eustatius is looking for a Griffiemedewerker who ensures the correct and efficient conduct of the process of administrative decision-making, by delivering secretarial/administrative/documentary support to Island Council, Presidency and General Audit Office BES at preparation, conduct and settlement of council meetings.

This translates into the following: carrying out supporting and administrative organisational work, keeps stock of office supplies and places orders, facilitates and improves work processes, provides information to the Island Council, organises and facilitates council activities, supports the draft agendas of the Island Council and ensures sound recordings and reporting of council meetings and committee meetings







The following are the requirements: knowledge of secretarial and (financial/legal)/jurisdiction administrative and management support work, knowledge of internal administrative procedures. MEAO/MBO Level 4 Administration/Legal and at least 5 years of experience in a similar or similar position.

Conditions of Employment: The feature is rated in scale 7. The fitting, with a minimum $2,149.34 to a maximum $3,017.28 gross per month for a 39.5-hour work week.

Apply: Would you like to apply for the position of Registrar at the Public Entity St. Eustatius? Send your C.V. and motivation before December 21, 2020. For substantive questions about the position, you can contact Ms. Malvern Dijkshoorn Lopes (Acting Island Secretary): wnd.islandsec@statiagov.com

In the case of equal suitability, internal candidates have priority over external candidates. The first talks will take place on 21 December 2020. You can send your letter to the Board of Directors of St. Eustatius For Ms. Francisca Gibbs Unit Manager Internal Services personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

Do you want more information? Please click the link below

https://www.dropbox.com/s/49goc22i450szho/Ext%20.%20Griffiemedewerker%20Administratief%20Medw%20DEF.pdf?dl=0