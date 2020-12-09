Vacancy Griffier Sint Eustatius









1 Share

Do you have experience in strategic advice and process management in a strongly politically oriented environment? Do you have a clear vision of governance and dualism? Are you familiar with the relevant legislation and regulations and the functioning of local government and the parliament? Then The Public Entity St. Eustatius is looking for you.

The Registrar is a customer-oriented and reliable partner for the Island Council, political groups and individual councillors. As a registrar, you are responsible for providing good and effective support to the Island Council in its core task. You are the connecting link between the board, the college and the official organisation from your independent position. You are accountable to the board and are also the manager of the registry.







Requirements: HBO/academic work and thinking level with a completed administrative/legal education, preferably course of study registry. Mastery of the English and Dutch language in word and writing.

Terms of employment: The position is rated in scale 13. The fitting, with a minimum $4,890.90 to a maximum $5,387.36 gross per month for a 39.5-hour work week, takes place depending on knowledge, experience and training.

Apply: Would you like to apply for the position of Registrar at the Public Entity St. Eustatius? Send your C.V. and motivation before December 21, 2020. For substantive questions about the position, you can contact Ms. Malvern Dijkshoorn Lopes (Acting Island Secretary): wnd.islandsec@statiagov.com

In the case of equal suitability, internal candidates have priority over external candidates. The first talks will take place on 21 December 2020. You can send your letter to the Board of Directors of St. Eustatius For Ms. Francisca Gibbs Unit Manager Internal Services personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

Do you want more information? Please click the link below

https://www.dropbox.com/s/k0jdxxkqm9ng74c/Vac%20-2020%20Griffier%20DEF.pdf?dl=0