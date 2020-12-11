Statia gets First Chess Park









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Government of St. Eustatius has set up a second Outdoor exercise park. Apart from Physical Exercise, the new park will promote mental exercise by means of a game of chess or checkers.

The park was officially inaugurated during a brief ceremony in the Wilhelmina Park in Oranjestad on Wednesday.







The project is made possible with the support of the Public Entity St. Eustatius and the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports, thereby supporting the rights of the child.

The new weather resistant fitness equipment at the park is ready to use.

“This is not the last exercise park. The Public Entity is promoting a healthy Statia. All residents are welcome to make use of the outdoor fitness park. Besides the outdoor exercise equipment, provisions are also made for chess lovers to enjoy a game of chess or checkers at the Park. Playing mind games has many benefits for youngsters as well as adults. Hopefully within the very near future we can enjoy a Chess Competition on the island,” said Director of Social Domain, Carol Jack-Roosberg.