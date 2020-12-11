WEB Denies Impending Rate Hike for Drinking Water Bonaire









Kralendijk- Utility provider Water en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB), denies news about an impending rate hike for drinking water on the island.

According to opposition party PDB, a considerable rate hike of up to 80% will be unavoidable if a new ordinance dealing with waste water treatment is approved in the Island Council.







WEB in a press statement on Friday said the company saw a lot of phone calls and e-mails requesting information about the potential rate hike.

“WEB wants to assure its customers that current information in the local media does not relate to drinking water tariffs. The new rates for drinking water will be published soon. Any rate adjustments will not be of a radical nature”, according to WEB’s statement.

New charge

In a seperate statement the Executive Council, through Commissioner Nina den Heyer also denied the costs for drinking water would go up because of the new charge implemented for waste water treatment.

“A new charge will be levied, but it has nothing to do with the price of water. What will happen though is that your level of water consumption will be a determining factor in the new charge consumers will have to pay for wastewater management. It only seems fair that those who use most water, will also pay the most for waste water treatment” according to Den Heyer in a lengthy press release sent out on Friday afternoon.