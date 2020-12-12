Coronacases Bonaire Creep up; Source known









Kralendijk- The amount of ‘active’ Coronacases keep going up slowly but surely. Saturday saw 1 new infection, bringing the total ‘active cases’ up to 8.

According to a statement by Government Friday afternoon, the source of most current new and active cases is known. According to information provided, most cases can be traced back from business travelers who had flown in from Curaçao for some days.







Government appeals to everybody who feels symptoms which may be related to Covid-19 to submit themselves to a test. On Friday a total of 22 people got tested; one of which turned out positive.

