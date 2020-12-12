Snack-bar Closed on suspicion of Illegal Prostitution









Kralendijk- A snack bar in Playa Pabou, Bonaire has been closed after a check on illegal prostitution. Four ladies and one male have been taken to the Police station for questioning.

According to the Multidisciplinary Team consisting of the Royal Military Police, Customs Department, the Supervision & Enforcement department, Labor inspectorate and Police, it was clear that illegal prostitution was going on at this particular location.







The only center for legal prostitution on Bonaire has been closed for months now, due to the measures around Covid-19 prevention. There are however strong indications that illegal prostitution takes place on various sites on the island.

