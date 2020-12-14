Caribbean Netherlands Accredited Press receives Press Cards









6 Shares

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In the interest of improving journalistic activities in the Caribbean Netherlands, press cards are now issued to media that meet the accreditation criteria. In order to select who could qualify for accreditation, the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland SSO Communication Department in the past period has set up an independent committee, which was charged with assessing and assigning the accreditations.

Now that this procedure has been completed, the accredited journalists were allowed to receive their press card this morning (Monday, December 14th), while enjoying a delicious breakfast. The results of the Media Research (Media Onderzoek) were also presented. On Saba and St. Eustatius, the information from the national government reaches the residents less well than on Bonaire. In comparison: 94% of the population is reached on Bonaire, while 85% is reached on St. Eustatius and 81% on Saba. The overall conclusion is that the reach of the communication messages is high on all three islands.







Also read