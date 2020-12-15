Installation of water pipes to Hell’s Gate Saba









The Bottom, Saba – Sourced from the Public Entity of Saba, sabagov.nl Bulletin December 2020. One of the last parts in the extensive project to install a waterpipe system on Saba is being worked on with the laying of the waterpipes from Windwardside to Hell’s Gate. Works to lay the waterpipes are advancing and should be completed by the end of this year.

Once the water filling station in Hell’s Gate is completed in the first part of 2021, trucks can fill up there to supply water on that side of the island. The water pipeline and water bottling plant projects are funded by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) and are executed and supervised by the Planning Bureau of the Public Entity Saba, headed by Bobby Zagers.







