Saba single-use plastic ban effective January 1, 2021

The motion calls on the Island Council to ban single-use plastics on the island.

The Bottom, Saba – Sourced from the Public Entity of Saba, sabagov.nl Bulletin December 2020. The Island Council on October 22 unanimously approved the Island Ordinance to ban single-use plastic. The ban will be implemented in phases in order to give businesses time to secure alternatives.

The ordinance goes into effect per January 1, 2021 with a ban on plastic carrier bags. Besides carrier bags, the list of single-use plastic products that will be prohibited consists of food containers, cups, plates, cutlery, straws, stirrers, cotton swabs with plastic rods, fresh produce bags and confetti. These products, with the exception of food containers will become prohibited per May 1, 2021. Food containers are the last product to be banned, on October 1, 2021.







You can read more about it here Newsletter-Nov_Dec-2020-FINAL.pdf (saba-news.com)

