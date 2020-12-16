Arrest on Saba for violation of the Opium Act BES









The Bottom, Saba – On Tuesday December 15th , a 33-year-old man with initials J.R.O.H was arrested for violating the BES Opium Act. On December 9th, the suspect went to ask for a package at Customs that was in the name of someone else. Customs later found narcotics in this package. After this, the suspect was arrested at Promise Land Road on Saba.

Drugs are illegal. The police takes strict action against the illegal use and trade in soft drugs and against the use and trade in hard drugs.







