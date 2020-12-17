Different Taste Saba Re-Opens Its Doors









The Bottom, Saba -Since the inception of Saba Comprehensive School’s (SCS) Vocational Education there is a need for proper training facilities that are current with industry standards. Due to the size of the island and local businesses, it is challenging to find each interested student a situation where they can learn. “We are very happy with the companies that we already collaborate with” Anton Hermans, principal of the Saba Comprehensive School stated. “Some of the businesses are simply too small and others are not interested or able in having a trainee.” For a business, a trainee costs time and money.

In the current economic environment that is still recovering from a post-hurricane recession and further exasperated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, most businesses are not yet able to take on anything extra.







In November 2018 the Management of Chez Bubba Bistro started a training Social Cafe named Different Taste in collaboration with Saba Life Plus. The program at that time was designed for physical and mentally challenged people on Saba.

Different Taste will re-open its doors at Chez Bubba Restaurant in Windwardside per January 7, 2021 as the Saba Comprehensive School together with Chez Bubba Bistro they will build on the strengths of the earlier version of the program and will have a customized approach designed for SCS’ Vocational students that compliments their goal

of preparing the students in a working/learning environment that prepares the students for the world of work, especially in the hospitality sector.

The objective of the program is to provide students the opportunity to learn in a real-life environment, with hands-on participation, real-time problem solving, accountability, ownership over the results, and coaching. This structured approach is the best way for skills in a learning environment to translate into skills, success, and employment in the hospitality sector.

In February 2018 the SCS opened Office416 (also in Windwardside) to provide SCS students the opportunity to learn in a business-like environment and support real customers. Office416 is also involved by means of its copying services to Different Taste.

Different Taste will be open every Thursday for take-out ($ 12.50) and dine in ($ 10.00) per January 7, 2021. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/DifferentTasteSaba or Call/WhatsApp 416 5743. Gift vouchers can already be purchased via Office416, Chez Bubba Bistro and/or the Saba Comprehensive School Administration.

