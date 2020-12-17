Plenchi di Trabou Bonaire will open 18th of January









Kralendijk – For several years now, efforts have been made to strengthen labor market mediation in the Caribbean Netherlands. A ‘twinning’ was set up between Bonaire and the municipality of Leiden and a lot of investment has been made in the training of employees. In the meantime job center “Plenchi di Trabou” is almost ready to open its doors on Bonaire. With Plenchi di Trabou, the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) and the Central Government unite forces for maximum employment opportunities for residents of Bonaire.

Labor market mediation is a task of the OLB and the granting of social relief and work permits is a task of the SZW unit of RCN. Close cooperation can improve services to job seekers and employers and eliminate the need to visit different counters.







The job center will be located at Kaya L.D. Gerharts, in the former Girobank building. The focus will be on preparing the new services the first weeks of January. The doors will open to the public on the 18th of January. A festive opening ceremony will follow in February.

Susan Willems has been at the helm of Plenchi di Trabou since February 2020. The teamleader worked for more than 20 years in the social domain. . Due to the corona crisis, the labor market has changed considerably since she started in her position. It is precisely in the current situation that Willems sees an important role for the job center. “A strong bond between the business community, job seekers and the government will benefit society as a whole.”

