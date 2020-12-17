Saba wind energy study









The Bottom, Saba – Sourced from the Public Entity of Saba, sabagov.nl Bulletin December 2020. The Public Entity Saba, the Saba Electric Company (SEC) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (EZK) have been exploring ways to further expand the share of renewable energy. One of the options is wind energy. For this purpose, Pondera Consult BV was contracted to carry out a feasibility study with the objective to assess the potential of adding more renewable energy to the electricity grid, with focus on wind energy. The results of the study should give a clear answer to the question as to whether wind energy is technically and financially feasible.

You can read more about it here Newsletter-Nov_Dec-2020-FINAL.pdf (saba-news.com)







