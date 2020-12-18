Corona cases Bonaire down to Two; no New Infections









Kralendijk – 16 persons have tested negative for Covid-19. There are no additional positive case of Covid-19. On December 18th 2020 there are 2 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 149 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in the hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.







