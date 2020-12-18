Electricity rates to increase on Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba









34 Shares

Kralendijk, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius, The Bottom, Saba – The Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) has set the maximum rates for the production and distribution of electricity on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius as they apply from January 1st, 2021. ACM has also set the rates for drinking water for Bonaire and St. Eustatius.

ACM sets annual maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity and drinking water in the Caribbean Netherlands based on the costs producers and distributors make. These companies ultimately set the rates that they charge their customers in 2021, taking into account the maximum limits set by ACM.







The Government has previously announced that for all households and businesses the temporary zero rate (nultarief) for having an electricity or drinking water connection will be extended until the end of 2021. This measure does not apply to the variable rate for consumption (kWh and m3 rate). The general perception is that on all islands the maximums for these tariffs will increase on January 1st, 2021, mainly because of the increased costs of fuel to produce electricity and drinking water.

Bonaire

For Bonaire, the maximum consumption rate for electricity increases from approximately 0.23 USD/kWh to approximately 0.26 USD/kWh. The upper limit for the ‘Pagabon’ rate (prepaid) increases from about 0.44 USD/kWh to about 0.46 USD/kWh. These increases are mainly related to expected higher costs for the production of electricity. For the consumption of an average household, this means an increase of about USD 6 per month on the electricity bill.

The maximum rate for the use of drinking water will increase from approximately 3.77 USD/m3 to approximately 3.81 USD/m3. For an average household, this means an increase of about USD 0.50 per month.

Saba

For Saba, the maximum consumption rate for electricity will increase from approximately USD 0.22/kWh to approximately USD 0.29/kWh. This is mainly due to the expected higher costs for the production of electricity. For the consumption of an average household, this means an increase of about USD 16 per month on the electricity bill.

St. Eustatius

For St. Eustatius, the maximum consumption rate for electricity will increase from approximately 0.25 USD/kWh to approximately 0.27 USD/kWh. This increase is mainly due to the expected higher costs for the production of electricity. For the consumption of an average household, this means an increase of about USD 6 per month. The maximum rate for drinking water use will increase from approximately USD 6.63/m3 to approximately USD 6.73/m3. For an average household, this means an increase of about USD 1 per month.



Also read