WestJet to start Toronto-Bonaire flights









6 Shares

Happy faces at TCB, Government and Flamingo Airport at the signing of the agreement with WestJet Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Government of Bonaire and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), announced today that the island will soon welcome WestJet Airlines out of Canada.

The airline will execute its first scheduled inaugural flight from Toronto (YYZ), Canada, to Flamingo International Airport (BON) on February 6, 2021.







The Canadian national carrier will operate a non-stop weekly seasonal service between the two destinations on WestJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft. During this period, a total of 10 direct flights will be operated from Toronto, Canada and each flight will have a capacity of 174 passengers.

The agreement with WestJet is not a charter, which means that you can also travel directly to Toronto from Bonaire. The launch of the new service is the result of ongoing negotiations that started in early 2020.

TCB, Government and BIA have worked together to bring the important carrier to the island, based on growing demand in the Canadian market and agreed to lead and coordinate marketing activities for the new scheduled service, which is expected to will stimulate tourism and the hospitality industry on the island.

Contribution

Based on a analytical review of the strategic tourism plan, it can be concluded that if all flights arrive in full, this will contribute about USD 5 million to the local economy.

Even in the case that the planes are only 50% full, this will still boost the economy by USD 2.5 million. In order to achieve the connection, certain guarantees needed to be given by local Government. According to Government, guarantees provided under the agreement can be considered as modest compared to the economic spinoff.

Schedule

Flights to Bonaire will leave the Pearson International Airport on Saturdays at 10.15 to arrive in Bonaire around 4 PM. The return flights are on Sundays, leaving Flamingo Airport at 2 PM.

Also read: