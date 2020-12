2 Shares

Kralendijk- According to information from the Public Entity Bonaire, there is a new Corona-infection on the island.

1 of the 11 persons who tested for Covid-19 on Friday tested positive. This means that On December 19th Bonaire has 3 active cases of Covid-19.







A total of 149 persons have recovered from a Corona infection and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.