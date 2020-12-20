St. Eustatius has New Lottery Ordinance









One of the lottery offices on St. Eustatius. Photo; BES-Reporter

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- One of the new ordinances now in place at the Public Entity St. Eustatius is the so-called Lottery Ordinance.

The ordinance, dated December 16, 2020 and with number AB 2020, #54 establishes the rules under which lottery vendors are allowed to sell lottery tickets, as well as the tax which is levied on this activity.







Every lottery office is held to pay Government a 10% tax on their total lottery sales.

Apart from the Lottery Ordinance, a new Playing Rights Ordinance (Speelvergunningrecht St. Eustatius), has also been published. All activities related to casinos or other types of betting, fall under this Playing Right Ordinance. Just as is the case with the Lotteries, a 10% tax is levied on the proceeds from this kind of operation.