Statia Government Commissioners refute claims of support for Sneek’s Action

Van Rij and Francis during the recent Christmans dinner for employees of the Public Entity.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Government Commissioners Marnix van Rij and Alida Francis explicitly deny that they have endorsed the so-called Action Plan of Island Council Member Koos Sneek.

The PLP put out a statement on Friday indicating it had been suggested in certain media that the two Government Commissioners had expressed support for Sneek’s Action Plan and that he was now presenting this plan in The Netherlands, with their approval. According to the PLP, it should be clear if Sneek was speaking on his own, or also (partially) on behalf of local Government.







“Shortly after the Island Council Elections Councilman Koos Sneek requested a meeting with the Government Commissioners to present his Plan on Action. This request was honored and a meeting was held on November 9th. It was during this meeting with Mr. Sneek that he informed the Executive Council (Government Commissioners) of his plan to present his Plan of Action to parties in the Netherlands”, according to a statement by Van Rij and Francis on Friday afternoon.

Recognizable

The Commissioners point out that Sneek’s plan includes proposals that are recognizable as there are elements that are currently being undertaken by the Public Entity St. Eustatius.

“Under the Restoration Provisions Act Public Entity St. Eustatius, the Government Commissioners are committed to their task to work with all members of the Island Council of St. Eustatius in an effort to realize the 12 criteria to ensure the gradual return of democracy”, according to Government’s statement.

Independent

Sneek himself also sent out a statement on Friday, indicating that he was acting completely on his own, without formal support from either the Government Commissioners or anyone else for that matter.

He also pointed out however, that he had informally discussed the action points with others, including the Government Commissioners and Councilman Van Putten, for that matter.

