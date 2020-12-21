In a matter of days: Two New Books about life on St. Eustatius









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The month of December 2020 will see not only one, but actually two books published about St. Eustatius. Both books have St. Eustatius as topic and were written by authors who have lived various years on the island.

Teresa Leslie







The first book with the titel ‘Eight Years on Statia – Race, Coloniality and Development’ was written by Teresa Leslie. The book by Leslie investigates the continuing colonial relationship between the special municipality of Sint Eustatius and the Netherlands.

The book discusses how race, while subtle and insidious, is a pervasive part of society which directly influences the island’s development. According to the author, the book is based on eight years of fieldwork. Leslie describes herself as ‘African American woman with family roots on the island’.

Leslie’s book can be ordered from Boekschout at https://www.boekscout.nl/shop2/boek.php?bid=11283&language=en. The book should also shortly be available via Amazon.com

Marion Schroen

The second book was written by Marion Schroen, who has been living on the island for two years now. Scroen’s book has as title: “Wandelen op Statia’, or Wandering in St. Eustatius.

The book provides background information on interesting points of St. Eustatius, describes 22 hikes and provides pointers on hiking and trail running in a tropical climate.

“The book is initially only available in Dutch, because that is my native language. Now that the book is ready, the translation has also started and I hope to be able to offer the English version in the first quarter of 2021,” explains Schroen.

Schroen’s book can be ordered from publisher Anoda via https://www.anoda.nl/winkel/wandelen-op-sint-eustatius/